‘Despicable Me 4’: Steve Carell Reacts to Nikola Jokić Channeling Gru (Exclusive)

Steve Carell chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Despicable Me 4"!

Steve noted that it was an “Anchorman” reunion for himself and Will Ferrell as well as Kristen Wiig, who was in "Anchorman 2."

He said "Despicable Me's" fourth installment, “I think the movie still got it. The music is great, it's funny, it's exciting, it is a good one. I think people are really going to enjoy this.”

Steve is a big basketball fan, and he reacted to NBA superstar Nikola Jokić recently embracing the Gru comparisons by donning a black and gray striped scarf while arriving for the Nuggets' playoff opener.

Carell said of Jokić's look, “Pretty good... I think he nailed it completely, yeah. Good for him… I give him high marks for that definitely.”

Steve said of finding Gru’s voice, “That just originated when my kids were little. Before I went in to do the first one, I tried out a number of different voices for them and this is the one that kind of stuck. This is the one that made them laugh, so it's one I used.”