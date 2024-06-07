Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

More than six months after their split, “White Lotus” actor Lukas Gage and famed hairstylist Chris Appleton have reached a divorce settlement.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, the two are asking a judge to sign off on a written agreement, which has them waiving their right to spousal support.

The papers were filed on Thursday.

In March, Lukas opened up on life amid their divorce.

He told People magazine, “It's been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change. Life's always changing. Everything's great."

A source told the outlet that Chris was in a good place too, saying, “Chris is happy to leave 2023 in 2023. He has a lot of new and interesting projects and he is excited for the future."

In November, Appleton filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

In court docs obtained by "Extra," Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.