Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“You" actor star Lukas Gage and famed hairstylist Chris Appleton are over.

Appleton has filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

In court docs obtained by "Extra," Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.

Appleton listed their separation date as Friday, November 10.

A source told the outlet that Chris “tried everything” to make it work but made the tough “decision for himself” to move on.

The filing comes just a week after Chris and Lukas’ wedding was discussed on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.” During the episode, Chris' client Kim Kardashian advised him to get a prenup.

Kardashian also officiated their April wedding in Las Vegas.

Appleton took to Instagram to announce their marriage. He wrote on Instagram, “We did it.”

After the wedding, the pair returned to L.A. for the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where Chris was honored.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Appleton, who spilled on his Vegas trip without mentioning the wedding.

When asked about his night with Kim at Usher’s residency, Chris shared, “So good, we had the most fun.”

He added, “Kim is the best time and one of the most generous, kindest people I know. I'm lucky to call her a client, but also a friend.”

Megan made sure to congratulate Chris on his engagement, to which he responded, “Thank you.”

Chris and Lukas were rumored to be engaged.

In March, Chris confirmed their relationship during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

He gushed, “Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Lukas also had sweet things to say about Chris when he appeared on the “Today” show. He said, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man.”

They made their first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event, just weeks after their vacation in Mexico.

In late February, the two sparked dating rumors by posting a series of photos at St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.