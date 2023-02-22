“The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton have everyone talking!

Earlier this week, the two sparked dating rumors after posting photos from their vacation in Mexico.

Along with posting a series of photos of the two at St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Gage wrote on Instagram, “the best @chrisappleton1 #stregispuntamita @stregispuntamita.”

Chris shared the same photos, writing, “Joyride.”

Before posting the pics, the two had been leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagrams.

Earlier this month, Chris responded to one of Lukas’ photos, writing, “Smoking 🔥.”

In January, Lukas commented on a photo of Chris at Harvard Business School, writing, “Phd in hot.”

Gage recently opened up on his career, comparing it to love. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I do think everything works out the way it’s supposed to, but I wasn’t always able to see that. I’m getting better at it every year. The older I get, the more I realize I have no control over anything.”