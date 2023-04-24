Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Over the weekend, “The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton reportedly took a major step in their relationship!

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in a secret wedding ceremony at the Little White Chapel.

According to the Clark County Clerk records, obtained by TMZ, the couple received a marriage license on Saturday.

The intimate wedding was attended by Kim Kardashian and five other guests, Page Six reports.

On Sunday, “Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Appleton, who spilled on his Vegas trip without mentioning the wedding.

When asked about his night with Kim at Usher’s residency, Chris shared, “So good, we had the most fun.”

He added, “Kim is the best time and one of the most generous, kindest people I know. I'm lucky to call her a client, but also a friend.”

Megan made sure to congratulate Chris on his engagement, to which he responded, “Thank you.”

Chris and Lukas were rumored to be engaged earlier this month.

A source told Us Weekly, “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged. They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

In March, Chris confirmed their relationship during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

He gushed, “Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Lukas also had sweet things to say about Chris when he appeared on the “Today” show. He said, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man.”

They made their first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event, just weeks after their vacation in Mexico.

In late February, the two sparked dating rumors by posting a series of photos at St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.