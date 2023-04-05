Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

More than a month after sparking dating rumors, “The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage, 27, and famed hairstylist Chris Appleton, 39, are taking the next big step in their relationship!

Us Weekly reports Gage and Appleton are secretly engaged.

A source told the outlet, “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged. They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

The couple’s friends are excited for them. The insider added, “Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

A few weeks ago, Chris confirmed their relationship during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

He gushed, “Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Lukas also had sweet things to say about Chris when he appeared on the “Today” show. He said, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man.”

They made their first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event, just weeks after their vacation in Mexico.

In late February, the two posted a series of photos at St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.