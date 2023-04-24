Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

On Sunday, famed hairstylist Chris Appleton was honored at the 2023 Daily Front Row Awards!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Appleton, who made it a date night with fiancé “White Lotus” star Lukas Gage.

Megan made sure to congratulate Chris on his engagement, to which he responded, “Thank you.” Sounds like a confirmation to us!

At the show, Kim Kardashian presented Chris with the Hair Artist of the Year Award.

Before Kardashian hit the red carpet with daughter North, Chris did her hair. He commented, “Wouldn't ask her to come to an award show and not do her hair. It would just feel like I'm cheating on her.”

Chris and Lucas just enjoyed a night with Kim in Las Vegas at Usher’s residency. Of the “insane” night, he dished, “So good, we had the most fun.”

He added, “Kim is the best time and one of the most generous, kindest people I know. I'm lucky to call her a client, but also a friend.”