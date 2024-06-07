Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus is taking time to praise daughter Miley Cyrus amid reported family drama.

The 62-year-old posted a father-daughter photo of the pair on Instagram from when Miley was a toddler and wrote, “One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds.”

The singer set the post to Miley's song "Flowers" and recalled, “The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus. I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”

Despite starring on “Hannah Montana” together from 2006 to 2011, Billy Ray and Miley seem to have grown apart.

She left the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer out of her 2024 Grammys speech, and even ended by saying, “I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Miley, 31, didn’t mention Billy Ray in a follow-up post either, as she thanked her mom and others… including her fans.

Like her father mentioned in his recent post, she appreciates her supporters.

After her Grammy win, she wrote, “I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we’ve spent together. You SAW me before this recognition. A day doesn’t pass that I don’t spend at least a moment thanking heaven for sending me such supportive earth angels. I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together.”

The family has been through a lot of change in recent years.