Celebrity News October 11, 2023
Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, and singer Firerose have gotten hitched!
On Wednesday, Billy revealed that they tied the knot the day before. He wrote on Instagram, “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”
Along with a series of wedding photos, Cyrus added, “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️”
For their big day, Firerose wore a sheer-sleeved dress by Laura’s Boutique & Bridal, while Billy opted for a Versace suit.
The wedding comes nearly two months after his ex-wife Tish Cyrus married actor Dominic Purcell.
A year ago, Billy and Firerose sparked engagement rumors.
The couple had fans speculating they were engaged after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a ring on that finger.
In November, Billy confirmed the engagement to People magazine. He shared, “She’s the real deal.”
It is not clear when Billy Ray and Firerose started their romance, but they did collaborate on a song called “New Day” in 2021.
He commented, “Firerose, who had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist. Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."
They also joined forces on a song called “Time.” Billy noted, “I've spent my life worried about things that are beyond my control. But at this spot in my life, knowing that all you really have is the happiness that you feel inside your mind and your heart… Finding Firerose and getting engaged and then losing my mom [a few weeks later]— see? The teeter-totter will not stay in the middle. But having somebody to ride it out with now — that's giving me a little more balance.”