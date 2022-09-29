Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Spark Engagement Rumors

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose might be headed to the altar.

The couple has fans speculating they are engaged after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a ring on that finger earlier this month.

She may have been dropping a major hint in the caption, too, writing, “Taking in the moment,” while giving photo credit to Billy Ray.

The ring was also visible in pics of Firerose holding a parrot.

Instagram

The couple has not officially announced the engagement, but a source told the U.K. Sun, “Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose.”

It is not clear when Billy Ray and Firerose started their romance, but they did collaborate on a song called “New Day” last year and have been posting photos of each other on social media.

His wife Tish Cyrus just filed for divorce five months ago, but claimed they split in February 2020. This was their third time filing for divorce.