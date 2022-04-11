Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus Again

Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish are calling it quits — again — after nearly 30 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Tish filed for divorce last week in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the marriage not working.

In the court docs obtained by the outlet, Tish is requesting that all marital assets be split down the middle. According to Tish, they have been living apart for more than two years.

They have five children, but custody won’t be an issue since they are all adults.

Split rumors had been swirling from some time. Billy Ray was nowhere to be seen in holiday family photos posted by Tish and their daughter Miley.

Billy Ray and Tish haven’t been seen together since February 2020. The last time they stepped out together was for the WME pre-Oscars party, just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

This is the third time that divorce has been on the table. In 2010, Billy Ray filed, but that was called off. During an appearance on “The View,” he said, “I want to put my family back together. Things are the best they’ve ever been.”

Then, three years later, Tish filed, but that was called off, too.

When Tish and Billy Ray reconciled following her filing, they said in a statement to People magazine, “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”