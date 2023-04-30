Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Are Engaged!

Instagram

Tish Cyrus is making it official with Dominic Purcell — the two are engaged!

Miley Cyrus's mom, 55, and the "Prison Break" star, 53, are seen embracing in a new Instagram post. A second photo provides a zoom-in on her sparkler!

Instagram

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," is Tish's romantic caption.

Tish had confirmed their romance in late November, just months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus a second time.

She posted an Instagram Story photo of herself hugging Purcell by a pool at an unknown location.

Along with tagging Dominic and including a heart emoji, she captioned the pic, “Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm.”

Tish and Dominic first sparked romance rumors in August 2022. She commented on one of Dominic’s posts, calling him “babe,” while he responded by calling her “love.”

That same month, Dominic’s daughter Lily-Rose, 19, also posted a selfie with Tish on her Instagram Story.