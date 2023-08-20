Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Wed — Miley Cyrus Serves as Maid of Honor! (Report)

Instagram

Miley's mama made it legal with "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell!

Just Jared reports Tish Cyrus, 56, and Purcell, 53, exchanged vows in front of friends and family Saturday at an "intimate, poolside wedding" in Malibu.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Miley Cyrus herself was not only there, she served as Tish's maid of honor.

Two of Tish's other children, son Trace and daughter Brandi, were also reportedly in the wedding party.

Just Jared reports Tish wore a traditional, shoulder-baring white gown with a long veil. Photos reveal the ceremony was covered in white petals.

The color for the bridesmaids was a lovely ice-blue, all of them carrying baby's breath-and-rose bouquets.

The nuptials come a year after Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus filed to ended their nearly 30-year union, and just about four months after Tish and Dominic announced their engagement.