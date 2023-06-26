Noah Cyrus is engaged!

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus announced her engagement to boyfriend Pinkus on Instagram with a sweet post.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Noah wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple’s adventures with the last shot showing off her engagement ring.

The 23-year-old also revealed that she had accepted the proposal earlier in the month.

“This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.”

Noah went on to say that Pinkus is the “least judgmental human being” she has ever met, describing her future husband as “the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person.”

“I’ve never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say “yes” to you every day for the rest of my life. I love you Pinks. I love you I love you I love you.”

Pinkus commented on his new fiancée’s post, asking, “u want kids?”

The couple went public with their relationship in April.