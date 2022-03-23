Miley Cyrus’ Scary Video from Inside Plane Struck by Lightning

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’ flight to Paraguay was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday night!

Cyrus shared the scary news on Instagram, writing, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.”

She continued, “My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.”

Along with the message, she shared a video from inside the plane as lightning flashed outside the window, and a photo of the damage to the plane.

Her sister Brandi was rattled as she took to Instagram Stories with a friend to share, “I’m going to try not to be dramatic but we almost died… we just landed in I don’t even know where, 200 miles from where we were supposed to land, because lightning struck the plane.” Holding a beverage she added, “So, bottoms up.”

Miley was named as a headliner for day two of Asunciónico festival, but the fest had already canceled day one due to extreme weather and flooding. It appears day two has now been canceled as well.