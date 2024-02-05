Miley Cyrus Leaves Dad Billy Ray Out of Grammys Speech

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Miley Cyrus picked up two Grammys on Sunday for her 2023 hit “Flowers.”

As she accepted the awards, there was one person she overlooked… her famous father Billy Ray Cyrus.

It was most noticeable as she accepted the Record of the Year award, mentioning her mom Tish, but not her dad.

"This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she said. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"

She thanked "everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg.”

Miley went on to mention, “Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia,” then those at her table, including, “My mommy [Tish], my sister [Brandi], my love [Maxx Morando], my main gays — because look how good I look."

She then asked those on the stage, "Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much."

Cyrus went so far as to say, "I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Miley leaving out Billy Ray — as well as sister Noah Cyrus and brother Braison Cyrus — fueled rumors of a family feud. Page Six reports Noah and Braison both skipped mom Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August.