Glen Powell on Steamy Scenes with Adria Arjona & More ‘Top Gun’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell is ready for a hot summer, gracing the cover of THR and promoting his new movie “Hit Man” with Adria Arjona.

“Extra” spoke with Glen and Adria to dish on the romantic crime comedy, which includes some pretty steamy scenes between them!

Filming the sexy scenes was “never awkward” for Glen and Adria.

He said, “It wasn’t until we watched it with our family and we were like, ‘There’s a lot of hot scenes in this movie,’ but it was always fun... It was never embarrassing. It was just a blast.”

Adria added, “A lot of people have seen a lot of me and that was interesting, too. I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot how sexy this movie is and now I’m sitting in a theater while everyone is watching me do this. My mom was there, I was like, ‘This is a great moment for me to go to the restroom.’”

Powell quipped, “She was totally cheering you on in those moments, though.”

Adria asked, “Did you hear her? She was like, ‘Oh, my God, yes, you look so good!’ and I was like, ‘Mom, please be quiet.’”

Glen agreed with her mom, saying, “It’s good to have moms cheer you in every scene.”

Powell loved breaking out all kinds of disguises and costumes in the movie, which has him playing an assassin whose life gets complicated when he tries to save a woman in need.

He commented, “The crazy part is I never showed any of these disguises before I went out on set, so it was sort of a big presentation moment for the whole crew and it made it really fun, you know, kind of teemed with electricity. I wasn't trying to match something, I was sort of just putting it out there like I would in a sting operation anyway, so it was a blast.”

Adria raved, “I mean it really shows there's nothing you can't do.”

Will Glen be showing off his pilot skills again with Tom Cruise for more “Top Gun”? He answered, “That’s above my pay grade. There’s definitely talk about it, but we’ll see. We’ll see when I get back into another plane, but when Tom calls, you answer.”

Though Powell has been mentored by Cruise, Glen isn’t trying to be the next Tom Cruise. He told THR in his latest feature, “First of all, there will never be another Tom Cruise. That is a singular career in a singular moment, but also movie stars of the ’80s, ’90s, early 2000s, those will never be re-created.”

Guy Aroch/THR

In the feature, Powell also opened up about how his role in “Top Gun” was rewritten for him.

Glen initially auditioned for Miles Teller’s role as Goose’s son Rooster. He didn’t get the role, which he admitted was “so wounding.”

When he was offered another role in the movie, Powell wasn’t on board at first. He admitted, “I wanted him to be reminiscent of Val Kilmer [who played Iceman] — a guy who was having fun saving the day. But I read the script, and I didn’t like this guy. He was just a dick, and he wasn’t even a good pilot.”

Glen eventually said yes to the role of Hangman and had a major impact on the creation of the character.