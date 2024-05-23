Hoda Kotb interviews Celine Dion for a special to air on NBC June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Céline Dion is speaking out about her battle with stiff-person syndrome and a possible music comeback in a new interview with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb.

Hoda announced the news on “Today,” sharing, “I got to have a rare conversation with Céline Dion, and she has not performed live in years and years… She was diagnosed with a terrible disease, and at one point she wondered if she was going to make, whether she was going to live through it. And she talks about what it has done to her voice and the possibility of a comeback. We’ve missed her, and it was a very emotional interview, and we’ll see where she is in her journey of coming back, and I know people are cheering her on.”

Savannah added, “She sang a little for you, too.”

Hoda confirmed, “She did, because I think she’s been reluctant. Imagine having that voice and then wondering how it is going to sound. It sounded incredible to me.”

On June 11, fans can watch a preview of the interview on “Today” followed by a primetime special that night at 10 p.m. on NBC.

The special will include new footage from the singer’s upcoming Amazon documentary “I Am: Céline Dion,” which premieres June 25. The trailer for the doc just dropped too. Watch it below!

The doc offers a vulnerable behind-the-scenes look at Céline and her sons as the singer navigates her health battle.

In the trailer, an emotional Céline shares, "I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit it's been a struggle. I miss it so much, the people. I miss them."

Céline also insists, "It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show."

She vows, "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. But I won't stop."

Back in April, Céline opened up to Vogue France about her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

She shared, “I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it.”

Dion now undergoes “athletic, physical and vocal therapy” five days a week, elaborating, “I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice.”

She admitted, “At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?”

“Life doesn't give you any answers,” she pointed out. “You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself. I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

In February, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, taking the stage to present the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

When Dion stepped on stage with her son René-Charles, she was greeted with a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.