Instagram

Friday was Stiff-Person Syndrome Day, and the most famous living person suffering from the rare disease, Céline Dion, made sure to use her platform to spread the word.

Posting a rare image of herself with her kids, the 55-year-old pop icon wrote on Instagram, "Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)."

She went on, "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.”

“I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”

A makeup-free Dion, looking radiant in white, is surrounded by sons René-Charles Angélil, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, in the image.

Their dad, her husband René Angéil, died of cancer in 2016.

Because stiff-person syndrome causes spasms — including in the vocal cords — Dion has not performed since 2022.