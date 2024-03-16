Celebrity News March 16, 2024
Céline Dion Posts Family Photo Amid Battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome
Friday was Stiff-Person Syndrome Day, and the most famous living person suffering from the rare disease, Céline Dion, made sure to use her platform to spread the word.
Posting a rare image of herself with her kids, the 55-year-old pop icon wrote on Instagram, "Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)."
She went on, "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.”
“I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”
A makeup-free Dion, looking radiant in white, is surrounded by sons René-Charles Angélil, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, in the image.
Their dad, her husband René Angéil, died of cancer in 2016.
Because stiff-person syndrome causes spasms — including in the vocal cords — Dion has not performed since 2022.
She recently surprised fans with an appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she was on hand to give Taylor Swift her fourth Album of the Year Award.