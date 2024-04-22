Céline Dion on Her Initial Reaction to Stiff-Person Syndrome: ‘Why Me?’

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Céline Dion is opening up about her life after revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in a new issue for Vogue France.

While she says she’s been “well” and “taking it one day at a time” in the fresh interview, Dion admits, “It’s a lot of work.”

She emphasizes, “I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it.”

Due to stiff-person syndrome, Dion now undergoes “athletic, physical and vocal therapy” five days a week, elaborating, “I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice.”

Céline is doing her best to “live” with the diagnosis, as well as “stop questioning myself.” She admits, “At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?”

“Life doesn't give you any answers,” she points out. “You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself. I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

As for what helps her overcome the obstacles, Céline shares, “Above all, the love of my family and my children, the love of the fans, too, and the support of my team. People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me.”

Will she return to touring life ever? “I can't answer that… Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready... As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don't know... My body will tell me.”

She goes on, “It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination.”

In February, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, taking the stage to present the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

When Dion stepped on stage with her son René-Charles, she was greeted with a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.

Céline told the crowd, "When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. It gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”