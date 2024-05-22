Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing more allegations as a model comes forward claiming he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

According to court docs obtained by “Extra,” Crystal McKinney claims the incident occurred after a designer introduced her to Diddy at a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in NYC in 2003. She was 22 at the time.

The papers state that the rapper invited McKinney back to his studio after the event and “she felt reassured that she would be with others at the studio rather alone in a personal residence.”

When she arrived, she found Diddy with a group of male friends “passing around a bottle of Hennesy and joints.”

McKinney tried a joint, which she found “powerful” and “later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.”

Combs allegedly pressured her to have more alcohol and marijuana, and she felt “very intoxicated” and like she was “floating.”

She claims he demanded she follow him to a bathroom, where he allegedly “forced himself on Plaintiff and began kissing her without her consent. Combs, then, shoved her head down to his crotch before commanding her to ‘suck it.’”

McKinney refused, but according to the docs, Diddy “forced her to perform oral sex on him.”

Afterward, she described feeling “panicked and physically sick,” adding that when she stood up she felt “woozy and lost consciousness.”

The papers state, “Plaintiff awakened in shock to find herself in a taxicab,” headed to the designer’s house.

She claims, “As her consciousness returned, Plaintiff realized that she had been sexually assaulted by Combs.”

The papers say the assault took a toll on McKinney and that “Combs had Plaintiff ‘blackballed’ in the industry.”

The papers state she “became severely depressed” and went into a “tailspin of anxiety and depression.” Around 2004, she “attempted suicide and was hospitalized.”

McKinney said that after seeing news coverage of Cassie Ventura and others’ lawsuits, “she knew she had a moral obligation to speak up.”

She is seeking unspecified damages.

Diddy has not publicly responded.

The model’s lawsuit comes days after the horrific video surfaced of Combs’ beating of his ex, Cassie Ventura. He later apologized for his actions in an Instagram video that was widely criticized, including for the fact that he never said Cassie’s name in it.

