After three years together, Ryan Seacrest, 49, and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 27, are calling it quits.

Seacrest’s rep has confirmed the breakup.

A source close to the pair told People magazine, “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways.”

The insider added, “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

Ryan and Aubrey were last spotted together in February as they were making their way to the Naeem Khan fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The pair sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2021 after they were spotted together in the Hamptons.

Months later, Aubrey gushed on Instagram, “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼 Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂.”

Throughout the years, Ryan and Aubrey have kept their relationship mostly off the radar, though he did appear on her Instagram from time to time.