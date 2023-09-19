Ryan Seacrest on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gig: ‘I Love What Pat and Vanna Have Built’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest is getting ready to give that wheel a spin!

“Extra” spoke with Seacrest at Cohen Medical Center in NYC, where he was opening his 13th Seacrest Studio.

Ryan was also celebrating the big “Wheel of Fortune” news that Vanna White will be back to turn those letters when he takes over as host for the retiring Pat Sajak.

He gushed, “I love the game. I love what Pat and Vanna have built and done over the years, and I love to celebrate the contestants and give them money. What’s better than that?”

Seacrest is still pinching himself that he’ll be spinning the “Wheel of Fortune” with his new gig! He commented, “Never in a million years did I think I’d walk out on that set, but it just feels like the perfect opportunity.”

But first, Ryan is in New York to open his studio, which gives young patients the chance to host and produce their own shows.

He said, “What we’ve seen with these studios is the laughter, the fun, the creativity. These kids are missing birthdays and proms, important things in their lives. Places like this, where they get to celebrate, where we can host those parties for them. That’s what the Seacrest Studio is built on.”

Hollywood’s hardest-working man will also be making an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which kicks off on September 22.