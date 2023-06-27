Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of “Wheel of Fortune” following Pat Sajak’s retirement.

According to People, Sony Pictures confirmed the news Tuesday, revealing Seacrest will start next year.

Seacrest said in a statement, obtained by the magazine, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

He added a note to Sajak as well: "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest called it a “full-circle moment,” explaining, "Many people probably don’t know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full-circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Pat announced his departure on Twitter earlier this month, writing, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

The show launched in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as host. Sajak took over the position in 1981.

Sajak now holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running game show host, after surpassing former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker in 2019.