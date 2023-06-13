Television June 13, 2023
Pat Sajak to Retire from ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘The Time Has Come’
Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to “Wheel of Fortune” after more than 40 years on the show.
The host announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
The show launched in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as host. Sajak took over the position in 1981.
Sajak now holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running game show host, after surpassing former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker in 2019.
His only break from the show was in November 2019 when he had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Hostess Vanna White filled in for Sajak while he was recovering.
In 2021, Pat celebrated 40 years on “Wheel of Fortune,” and tweeted, “When I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical.’”