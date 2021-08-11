‘Jeopardy!’ Official Hosts Revealed

Getty Images

After weeks of rumors, “Jeopardy!’s” search for a permanent host is over!

The show’s executive producer Mike Richards has been announced as the host of the daily shows, while “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spin-off specials.

In a statement, Richards said, “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’ Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode.”

In a separate statement, Bialik said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ‘Jeopardy!’ family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, added, “We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of ‘Jeopardy! We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

“We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices,” Ahuja added. “They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the ‘Jeopardy!’ brand. We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show.”

Last week, Variety reported that Richards was in talks to take over for Alex Trebek after his death.

Richards reportedly impressing the bigwigs at Sony with his “command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner” while hosting the show in February.

In January, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Mike, who opened up on a possible successor. He shared of Trebek, “He did want the show to go on. He was very clear about that."

When Jenn remarked that “those are some big shoes to fill,” Mike agreed, saying, “When you have a legend like that, you don't try to fill the shoes. You put someone in that honors their legacy."