Melinda Gates Not Engaged, Rep Confirms Jon Du Pre Split

Over the weekend, Melinda Gates sparked engagement talk, but her rep is shutting down those rumors — and breaking some surprising split news.

In a statement to People magazine, a spokesperson said, “Melinda is not engaged and is no longer dating Jon Du Pre.”

Days ago, Melinda was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while stepping off a helicopter in New York City.

Melinda and the former Fox News correspondent were romantically linked in November 2022 after going to a basketball game together.

At the time, they were reportedly dating for several months.

It was her first relationship after calling it quits with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after 27 years of marriage.

In 2021, the couple announced the split on Twitter, now X, writing, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

A year later, Melinda got candid about the divorce, telling “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, “This is painful stuff.”