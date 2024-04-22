Celebrity News April 22, 2024
Melinda Gates Not Engaged, Rep Confirms Jon Du Pre Split
Over the weekend, Melinda Gates sparked engagement talk, but her rep is shutting down those rumors — and breaking some surprising split news.
In a statement to People magazine, a spokesperson said, “Melinda is not engaged and is no longer dating Jon Du Pre.”
Days ago, Melinda was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while stepping off a helicopter in New York City.
Melinda and the former Fox News correspondent were romantically linked in November 2022 after going to a basketball game together.
At the time, they were reportedly dating for several months.
It was her first relationship after calling it quits with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after 27 years of marriage.
In 2021, the couple announced the split on Twitter, now X, writing, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”
A year later, Melinda got candid about the divorce, telling “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, “This is painful stuff.”
While she said she was in a better place, Melinda noted, “At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022 and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me."