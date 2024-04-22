Halle Bailey Says She’s Suffering Severe Postpartum Depression

Getty Images

“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey is getting real about her struggles after giving birth to son Halo.

In a recent Snapchat video, Bailey revealed, “I have severe, severe postpartum [depression] and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out."

Bailey noted her postpartum depression is mostly stemming from her post-baby body. She said, “The only thing that's been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body," she explained. "I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror. I just feel like I'm in a whole new body, and I don't know who I am."

The 24-year-old acknowledged that she didn’t fully understand the struggles that new moms may face.

She shared, “I didn't realize how serious of a thing it actually was. Now, going through it, it feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's, like, the biggest waves you've ever felt, and you're trying not to drown."

Even though she may have bouts of depression, Halle made it clear that “it has nothing to do with my baby.” She emphasized, “It has everything to do with me and who I am right now."

Bailey noted that she was “triggered” by all the gossip about her and her family. She said, “It's honestly really crazy to me that people would feel the need to say such hurtful things. Normally, I'm okay. I'll see it — and it will hurt my feelings — but I won't say anything. I just suck it up, swallow my pride and wish that person well… But today, I couldn't because it grows something in me to bring awareness to… Even though you may look up to certain people, and you think that they’re a celebrity, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody is going through. Especially someone who just had a baby, literally.”

Halle secretly gave birth to Halo last year.