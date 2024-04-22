Getty Images

Years after he was spotted getting close with former “Pursuit of Love” co-star Lily James, Dominic West is making rare comments about the aftermath of those photos.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, West described the scandal as “an absurd situation.”

Along with saying that it was “obviously horrible” for his wife Catherine FitzGerald, he noted, “It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments. That was the best that came out of it, really."

Despite the media frenzy, the couple are able to “joke about it sometimes.”

He elaborated, “Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity.’ Even if we'd just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn't be further from the truth. And so, when we go out we do sort of say, 'Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?'"

The media storm helped Dominic prepare for his role as King Charles on “The Crown.”

He explained, “I'd had a very acute understanding of what it's like to feel the horror of your name or your photo in the newspapers. There is that dreadful, freezing moment when something is revealed about you. I think anyone can understand how that feels. But I'd been through it, and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn't something you get inured to."

In 2020, Dominic and Lily were photographed on a scooter together and enjoying an intimate lunch in Rome.

The photos came as a surprise since West had been married to FitzGerald for 10 years and have four children together.

Following the photos, Dominic and Catherine shared a kiss for the press and displayed a sign that said, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."