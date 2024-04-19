Why Priyanka Chopra Loves Going Home for Vacations (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is narrating Disneynature’s “Tiger,” which invites viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the forests of India.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Priyanka about her love for nature documentaries and where she likes to go during her off-time.

Chopra noted that nature documentaries “blow my mind,” adding, “This was shot almost over 1,500 days, which is almost four-something years, five years.”

The documentary puts the focus on exotic tigers in India that have been saved through conservation. She said, “Telling the story now is like really topical and makes a lot of sense... it's just so relatable.”

As for what she learned from the documentary, Priyanka shared, “How hard it must be to raise babies in the jungle, like, constant threats… She has to go out and get the meal, leave the babies. Like, that really struck me. I mean, I knew that about the jungle, but you don’t see it till you see it with this kind of depth.”

Priyanka loves doing voiceover for special projects like this, saying, “I really enjoy, you know, lending my voice to different characters… You’ll see, I do a lot of it coming forward.”

Chopra admitted that just having the audio aspect can be a “challenge,” but she enjoys it!

Priyanka “really dived into work this year,” dishing, “‘Heads of State,’ finishing that right now… After that, we shoot ‘The Bluff,’ which is also a really interesting project, and then ‘Citadel,’ and then I have my documentaries.”

She also dished on her sharing a selfie from the "Heads of State" set with some “fake” blood on her face!

Priyanka noted, “I was just sitting on set and wondering, like, ‘I wonder how many selfies I have posted with like fake blood on my face over the years.’”

Chopra praised the makeup department, saying, “They’re really good.”

When Priyanka has a break, she loves spending time at home! She explained, “I go home for vacations because I’m never home. I feel like my job really takes me all over the world, but I do love traveling too. I do love, like, taking a holiday, you know, in a house around the world somewhere, places that I’ve always wanted to visit.”