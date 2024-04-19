Kelly Osbourne Reveals How She Lost 85 Lbs.— Not Ozempic! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne has undergone a total body transformation since welcoming son Sidney!

“Extra” spoke with Kelly, who took on the Ozempic rumors and revealed how she really dropped 85 lbs.

She said, “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic.”

Instead of Ozempic, Kelly “cut out sugar and carbohydrates.” She noted, “I rapidly lost weight.”

She’s also getting a little help from a popular total tone-up treatment, which combines EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO, to sculpt her face and tighten her slimmed-down body.

Osbourne explained, “I had the baby and my stomach got so many stretch marks, and the skin, it looks like it lost its elasticity.”

Dr. Glynis Ablon was able to give Kelly a flawless look with no surgery and no recovery needed.