Instagram

Kelly Osbourne and partner Sid Wilson are changing their baby boy’s name.

The couple welcomed Sidney Wilson in November 2022, but never agreed on his last name.

Sid felt strongly that their son have his last name, while Kelly wanted the child to have hers, too.

Now, Kelly tells her parents Sharon and Ozzy on “The Osbournes Podcast” that through conversation and therapy, she and the Slipknot rocker now see eye to eye.

"This is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this, but I'm going to," she said. “It's the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will."

Instagram

Kelly shared, "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."

She continued, "Right now, my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name. But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."

The way she sees it, “We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names."

Explaining her boyfriend’s beliefs, she added, "Sid comes from a really traditional English family."

Sharon and Ozzy supported Kelly’s views and Ozzy commented, "It's crazy that the person who grew that child inside of them didn't have the same name."

“Extra” spoke with Kelly back in December about life as a mother. She said at the time, “I think I walked through life without a purpose, and then I had a baby and my whole world changed.”