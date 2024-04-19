Jodie Foster on 10th Wedding Anniversary & Her Movie Sons Like Best (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Friday, Jodie Foster cemented her place in Hollywood history with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Jodie, who reflected on the honor and her incredible career, as well as celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with wife Alexandra Hedison.

Today marked Jodie and Alexandra’s 10th anniversary. She commented, “April 19th is in there in cement, so that’s pretty awesome.”

“It’s just going to be a few days of just joy,” Jodie dished. “We were just talking about like the symbolic spaces so the social media… People live in these symbolic spaces that aren’t actually real life, they’re a lot about representations of real life and in some ways, the movie business does that too, you know and this place kind of does that too, representations of people but for me, it never was a representation, it was always real… Hollywood was a place I went to school in.”

During the ceremony, Jodie’s friend Jamie Lee Curtis shared fun tidbits about her that many knew.

Jodie reflected on the moment, saying, “I guess I realized that it’s the joy part that I love about the acting and I love getting dressed up and I love like going out there and making a fool of myself and that extends to my real life.”