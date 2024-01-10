Max

Jodie Foster hit the red carpet with her wife Alexandra Hedison for the premiere of “True Detective: Night Country.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Foster to talk about the project and her breaks from Hollywood to focus on being a mom.

The premiere took place just days after she attended the Golden Globes for her film ”Nyad.”

Melvin asked, “Are you recovered from Sunday from the Golden Globes?”

Jodie laughed, saying, “That was a tough recovery actually. The Globes always is because it's just so much fun.”

In the latest season of “True Detective,” Jodie plays a tough cop, Detective Danvers, who is searching for eight missing men who worked at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in remote Ennis, AK.

Melvin wondered, “When you come to a premiere for a project you worked on does it hit a little different after all these years?”

She replied, “You know, this one is special because I love it so much. It's a little like I felt with ‘Silence of the Lambs.’”

Foster went on, “You read the script and you feel… meaningful, deep. If we pull this off this could be something that I'll be proud of my whole life. So it's a special one. Probably won't ever happen again. Everybody needs to see it and they'll experience what we experienced.”

The hit drama is bringing Jodie back to TV for the first time since 1975.

What did she love about the character? The star shared, “She's so mean. She's awful. I love that about her!”

A two-time Oscar winner for "Silence of the Lambs" and "The Accused"... Jodie has taken a few breaks from movies over the years.

Melvin said, “You shared recently that you were really unhappy in Hollywood and had to step away and go be a mom.”

She replied, “Well, I don't know if it was because I was unhappy in Hollywood. I think I just need to periodically step away. I think you don't have anything to say if you just keep working, working, working back-to-back and you kind of forget who you really are.”

Jodie went on, “But yeah, I didn't miss a doctor's appointment. I didn't miss one time where they ever bought shoes which is kind of amazing cause they do buy a lot of shoes. Haha. But I just didn't want to look back and feel like I missed it.”

She said being a mom has changed her “in every way possible.”

“It is the most creative thing that ever happened to me… Now to have the relationships with my boys [Charles] 25 and [Kit] 22… it's special, it's great.”

Robert asked if her boys came to visit her on set, and Foster answered, “Never. Although my younger son did come to Iceland on the coldest day we ever had. So I felt bad about that. That was the five days he chose to come. The coldest moment. But we did get to see some good sights.”

As for her recent comments in an interview saying she doesn’t have anything to prove, Foster said “not in the business,” but said she’s catching up in other ways.

“I spent a lot of years traveling around making films and I didn't meet a lot of people that were my age when I was younger so I had to catch up in the friend department, being a good friend. Somehow I missed out on that. Everybody gives you a pass when you're making movies. I had to grow up.