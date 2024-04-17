Disney/Picture Group

Oscar-nominated Lily Gladstone and Emmy nominee Riley Keough are diving deep into the world of troubled teens in their new miniseries “Under the Bridge.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Lily and Riley about the drama, which is based on the real-life story of a 14-year-old killed by a group of teenagers in Canada in 1997.

As for what draws people to stories like this, Riley commented, “It’s a conversation we’ve had a lot, making this show… It was just a great opportunity to explore really profound themes, forgiveness and empathy and humanizing human beings.”

Lily had been “dying to work” with Riley.

Riley and Lily are also both preparing to hit those iconic Met Gala steps, and Lily teased that her look will spotlight an indigenous artist.

Riley noted, “I’m excited to see what Lily’s wearing because she keeps doing very incredible indigenous collabs.”

Lily offered, "It's another stunning, incredible established designer with an unbelievable indigenous artist collaboration, so I'm excited."