Lily Gladstone on Goofy New Friendship with Emma Stone (Exclusive)

On Sunday, “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone won Best Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Lily backstage, who opened up about the special meaning of her dress, as well as her friendship with fellow nominee Emma Stone.

While Lily and Emma have been competing against each other during awards season, they have developed a friendship. Lily gushed, “She’s the best, like, just being goofy through texts.”

She elaborated, “As a lot of people point out, we’re both Stones, so I just pointed out, ‘Yay infinity Stones to infinity and beyond,’ you know, just being goofy with whatever, and then the next day, I have an infinity stones ring show up from her and she’s got the matching one, so feeling that level of support… She’s been through this wringer more than a few times, you know, and it’s been really nice to just connect with somebody who takes it in stride, feels exactly the things you’re feeling.”

Lily showed some love for the others in their category, saying, “Just all the actresses in the categories that we’ve been in the same class, in the same room with, talking process… it’s been a real gift.”

Gladstone wore red, which is a special color for her. She noted, “I probably should have said it more explicitly in my speech, but the visibility aspect of the red and the story that we told with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ it’s to raise visibility, to raise that power, that medicine that holds for our missing murdered indigenous relatives. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ touches on a very heinous chapter of the history, but that’s been, you know, that’s our history now.”

Has she heard from co-star Leonardo DiCaprio? She answered, “I don’t have my phone on me. I imagine I have a text waiting for me. There’s been one every other time.”

As for where she stores all of her trophies, Lily commented, “Right now, because I’m on the road, there’s a little nook carved out.”

When asked to reflect where she was a year ago, Lily noted that she was filming her Hulu series “Under the Bridge” in Vancouver with Riley Keough and Archie Panjabi. A year later, she has a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and is one of the stars on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue!

Lily also dished about what she’ll be doing in the countdown to the Oscars, saying, “I’m going to make a little bit of a lap to see some friends that I haven’t seen in quite a bit… Gonna catch up with some friends, go to a wedding, go to some dinners, and then back here.”