Pedro Pascal Jokes He’s a ‘Lightweight’ After Accepting SAG Award a ‘Little Drunk’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal told “Extra’s” Adam Glassman that he was “genuinely surprised” to win as they chatted backstage at the 2024 SAG Awards.

As he accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pedro told the crowd he was a “little drunk.”

Adam commented, “It seemed like you were celebrating early…” and Pascal replied, “I didn’t think that I would be going up there, so I had a couple of sips, a few sips. I’m not a big drinker — I’m a lightweight. It doesn’t take a lot.”

The 48-year-old went on to explain, “I was genuinely surprised to win,” adding, “There are a lot of reasons. I think it is an unbelievable category.”

Praising the competition, Pedro said, “Billy Crudup [of ‘The Morning Show’] is somebody that I have seen on-screen and onstage for so much of my creative development, and the other actors on ‘Succession’ are f**king ballers, so yeah, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Where is Pascal going to display his award? Pedro revealed, “He’s going to have to go by the bed, for now.”

Pascal also dished on his bromance with “Succession” star Kieran Culkin.

“I remember a younger sibling visiting me in New York and taking them to FAO Schwarz,” he said. “I was doing a play at a theater called Second Stage. He had done a play in the same season or was in the next play that season. Anyway, he saw me onstage and actually came up and said hello to me. I knew who he was — I had already seen him in ‘Igby Goes Down’ — and [he] kind of made my day by coming up and telling me that he thought I did a good job in the play.”

Pedro joked, “He'll never remember this. He'll probably deny it.”

As for their friendship this awards season, Pedro said, “We became buddies. He's brilliant and funny. He's way smarter than me and more clever, and it's been… amazing to be able to be around all of these people.”

Plus, Pedro talked being a fan of “The Bear” as he and Ebon Moss-Bachrach get ready to film “Fantastic Four” together!