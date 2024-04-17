O.J. Simpson Cremated in Las Vegas

Getty

A week after his death, O.J. Simpson has been cremated.

Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne revealed to the Associated Press that Simpson was cremated at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

It is unknown who was in attendance for the cremation, but his ashes were given to his children "to do with as they please, according to the wishes of their father.”

We’ll have to wait and see if his family decides to spread Simpson’s ashes somewhere.

LaVergne also noted that there will be no public memorial.

Just days ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with LaVergne, who shed some light on O.J.’s final days, revealing, “His family was around, a bunch of his friends came to see him. He was a father. He was a grandfather. He was very happy and content with his life. We knew the end was near.”

He elaborated, “For the last few days, he was pretty much out of it… People would give him a rise, if someone would enter the room that he saw… He couldn’t communicate the way you and I are communicating... It was just resting, watching TV, watching his favorite shows… That was what it was about in the final few days.”

Last week, Simpson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 76.

LaVergne also took back some recent remarks about Ron Goldman's family.

LaVergne recently told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that he would do everything he could to ensure the Goldmans would “get zero, nothing” from Simpson’s estate.

He told Billy, “I’ve walked back those comments. Those were pretty harsh comments."

LaVergne said he does have sympathy for the Goldman family. “Absolutely… and did for many, many years... They lost their son.”

When Billy asked if the Goldmans lost their son at the hands of Simpson, Malcom answered, “That’s the debate that has consumed the public for 30 years.”



“As far as the L.A. thing, Mr. Simpson never spoke about that," he said.

In the 90s, Simpson was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman.

The last will and testament of Orenthal Simpson — just filed on Friday — was updated in January, and leaves everything to his trust, which lists his four kids.

It has been reported that Simpson owed $114 million to Goldman family, but LaVergne thinks it could actually be more.