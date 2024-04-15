Getty Images/Netflix

Months later, Megan Fox is sharing her two cents on “Love Is Blind” star Chelsea Blackwell, who received major backlash for saying people told her she looked like the “Transformers” star.

At the 2024 Revolve Festival during Coachella, Fox told E! News, “I’ve never had more people text me about something, because I don’t really watch TV very much.”

She went on, "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch ‘Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

While it’s unclear if they have talked privately, Fox did come to Blackwell’s defense. She said, “I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied… I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."

Megan has seen a pic of Chelsea and didn’t seem to think it was too much of a stretch. She commented, “A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So, I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her."

“Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years,” Megan quipped. “So, I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings."

After hearing Megan's comments, Chelsea shared on her TikTok, "Life is unreal. It's spring, I just moved into my dream apartment, I'm happy and healthy, Megan Fox knows who I am."

Last month, Megan’s ex, Brian Austin Green, also shared his take on the media frenzy. He told E! News, “It's crazy. I mean I've had it before, where people go, 'Hey you kind of look like so and so,' and to me watching that, that's all she was doing. She doesn't know, she's on a show called ‘Love Is Blind.’ She's never done anything like this before."

“I'm sure it felt really good when people were like, 'You kind of look like Megan,' as far as, who knows if her eye makeup or her hair that day or what was going on, so she shared it,” Green went on. “But she shared it in a format where millions of people are watching and are judging her for it."

“Extra” recently spoke to Chelsea, who expressed her one regret from her “Love Is Blind” experience.