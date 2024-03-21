‘Love Is Blind’s’ Chelsea Blackwell Mortified by Travis Kelce’s Impression

Chelsea Blackwell wants to “crawl under a rock” after finding out Travis Kelce did an impression of her on his “New Heights” podcast.

The “Love Is Blind” star took to Instagram to share, “I just got the most mortifying news,” adding, “I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me.”

Blackwell couldn’t believe the only way he knows of her or her name was because of her “whining like a baby back b*tch.”

Help Travis convince Jason to watch Love is Blind 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/d4zJ8VdodL — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 20, 2024 @newheightshow

She then sighed and delivered a message to Travis’ girlfriend, begging, “Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, please stop,” as she gave an embarrassed laugh.

In the caption, Chelsea wrote, “Travis, stop where you’re at 🛑🛑😂.”

The “New Heights” podcast responded to Chelsea in the comments, telling her, “Imitation is the highest form of flattery ❤😂 … (we’ve all been there 😅).”

During the podcast, Travis told his brother Jason Kelce that “Love Is Blind” is the “worst trash ever,” even poking fun at himself saying, "It is worst than 'Catching Kelce,'" but “so f**king good.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player said of Blackwell, "Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl. Just hear her."

Scrunching up his face, he impersonated Chelsea, saying, “You think I'm clingy? I'm clingy? Really?"

The line was from a conversation on Season 6, Episode 8 between Blackwell and her former fiancé Jimmy Presnell.

“Extra” recently spoke with Chelsea about her relationship with Jimmy and why it didn’t work out. She shared, “Jimmy and I just couldn’t get on the same page… Our ups were really up, our downs were really down, and we just couldn’t get them to level out.”

Chelsea revealed that now they are “in a really good spot as friends.” She explained, “He’s been a wonderful support for me in this crazy wild journey.”

In a separate interview, Jimmy also admitted to “Extra” he had some regrets from his fights with Chelsea.