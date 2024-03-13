Greg Gayne/Netflix

Chelsea Blackwell chatted with “Extra” at the “Love Is Blind” Season 6 reunion.

She opened up about how she felt when Jimmy Presnell told her he couldn’t go to the altar, what happened in the days that followed, and where they stand currently.

Chelsea said she felt “blindsided” since they had what she called a “wonderful week” leading up to the moment he called off the wedding.

She added, “I felt like I got a lot of clarity I needed. We hit a really big speed bump that I felt like we navigated so well together. Overcoming that speed bump made me feel like we were on a really good path.”

“I thought he was on the same page as I was,” Chelsea admitted, “and he wasn’t.”

Despite Jimmy calling off their wedding, they tried to make it work. She elaborated, “We tried to date for four days. Nothing really changed, he realized he didn’t want a relationship.”

Chelsea revealed that now they are “in a really good spot as friends.” She explained, “He’s been a wonderful support for me in this crazy wild journey.”

As for what went wrong in their relationship, Chelsea said, “Jimmy and I just couldn’t get on the same page… Our ups were really up, our downs were really down, and we just couldn’t get them to level out.”

She also revealed what it was like meeting Trevor outside the pods and what their relationship is now, saying, “I had this awesome connection with him in the pods… I was so blessed to have him a part of my journey, so meeting him was wonderful.”

For now, Chelsea and Trevor are “just really good friends.”

Blackwell has one big regret from the experience after her Megan Fox lookalike comment went viral, saying, “I will never in my life tell someone who I resemble.”

“Extra” also spoke with Jimmy, who shared his take on why they didn’t work out as a couple. He said, “Chelsea and I weren’t the right match because she broke a level of trust. Unfortunately, you know, in a relationship, you have those battles, and we weren’t able to get through those.”

Jimmy explained what led to him deciding not to go to the altar with Chelsea, blaming it on their “biggest fight,” adding, “It didn’t feel appropriate, considering, you know, she spoke out about something I told her in confidence.”

Jimmy said that he "100 percent" stood by his decision to choose Chelsea over Jess Vestal in the pods. "Even to this day, I got an incredible friend out of it at least. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but at the time, I thought her conflict resolution might have been more in line with what I wanted in a future."

Jimmy also admitted he had some regrets from his fights with Chelsea.

"There's a thousand things I wish I would have re-worded, but ultimately, I was speaking my truth," he reflected. "I think it's important to tell your person that, regardless of if it hurts them or helps them. I stand strong to a lot of the things I said, but I could have re-worded it a lot better."

As for meeting Jess outside the pods and her comment that he'd need his EpiPen when he saw her, Jimmy laughed, "I definitely brought my EpiPen when I went to meet Jess. I take it everywhere, so it's gonna be in my back pocket by default. But nah, we didn't need it. I was gonna play it cool regardless. You weren't gonna get a big emotion out of me because Chelsea was right behind me glaring at the whole situation."