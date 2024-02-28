‘Love Is Blind’: Chelsea Confesses to Nerves Over Meeting Trevor (Exclusive)

“Love Is Blind’s” Chelsea Blackwell ended up engaged to Jimmy Presnell, but she also fell for Trevor Sova in the pods.

She talks to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about seeing Trevor in person for the first time, revealing, “I was very nervous. I was very anxious. We had this amazing connection in the pods and I you know loved him as a person. He's so great, he's literally exactly how he is on TV, so… I was excited to talk to him, see how he was doing, and just hopefully be his friend.”

She also speaks about her fiancé Jimmy seeing his other strong connection, Jessica Vestal. Jess had told Jimmy he was going to “choke” when he saw her.

Was Blackwell nervous about them meeting? “I wasn't because I really trusted Jess and I also really trusted Jimmy,” she said. “I just didn't think anything of it really… Of course, the experiment is so interesting and so strange that of course that's a thought in your head, like, ‘Okay, maybe they'll realize that they were a better fit.’ That's going to be normal in this situation… Jimmy had it, too. Jimmy was worried about Trevor because I expressed that Trevor was my normal type.”