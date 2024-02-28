‘Love Is Blind’: Jimmy Says He Didn’t Need EpiPen After Meeting Jess! (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Love Is Blind” Season 6 star Jimmy Presnell had a tense breakup with Jessica Vestal in the pods, where she told him he’d “choke” and need an EpiPen when he saw what he missed out on!

He talks to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the moment he and Jess met in person, insisting, “I did not need the EpiPen,” and joking, “If I did need the EpiPen, I wouldn’t have told her because I don’t need to make that ego any bigger.”

Jimmy also addressed the narrative that he “fumbled the bag” by choosing Chelsea Blackwell instead.

He said he was never trying to pursue something with Jess, pointing out, “I was engaged so that was the least of my concern.”

Presnell went on, “I did love Jess and I had really, really strong feelings with her and I was extremely curious to see what she looks like, naturally — we’re human. We go into that experiment we lay it all down, the emotional connection we built for those days, it was real and, you know, of course I'm curious. It is getting blown out like you can look at her and people are going to point fingers and [say] like, ‘Jimmy fumbled the bag,’ and all this stuff.’”

Mona wondered if Jess having a child contributed to him choosing Chelsea. He said no, but added, “It was pretty late in the experiment when she told me… After she told me that, she was my number one, even after that day.”

Netflix

One worry Jimmy had was being labeled the “bad guy” this season. He said, “The bad guy is always the dude who is the heartbreaker and unfortunately, I had to be the heartbreaker.”

He insisted, “I know I’m a good guy.” Saying he’s “very confident in who I am as a person,” he added that he has “thick skin.”