Chelsea Blackwell from “Love Is Blind” Season 6 is dishing on her journey in the pods and getting engaged to Jimmy Presnell.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chelsea, who also reacted to the online uproar over her saying people tell her she looks like Megan Fox.

Chelsea noted, “You know when you, like, think of a comment you say and you don’t really think much of it after, that’s how this has been and my whole world has been flipped upside down.”

Of the mixed reactions, Chelsea shared, “It’s intense. Either people are agreeing, people are not agreeing. I did not expect it to be this crazy… It was just a little silly comment that I said and I forgot about it, so it is wild.”

Blackwell vowed that she will “never” say she looks like anyone again.

Has Megan reached out to Chelsea? She answered, “No, I’m waiting, I hope she does. I reached out to her apologizing.”

Chelsea also gave more context for some of the fights she and Jimmy have had, including a moment when he called her “clingy.”

While things were “amazing” between Jimmy and Chelsea in the Dominican Republic, they faced some challenges once they came back to the real world.

Chelsea explained, “We just had such a great connection… We were so physical together, it was just everything was combining, and it was perfect. When we got to Charlotte, we got our phones back and things really started to shift in a different direction that I was just really trying to work through and see past.”

Chelsea noted that Jimmy was telling her everything she wanted to hear, but “his actions were speaking completely different.”

She added, “What you guys don’t see is that we only film in the afternoon, so we have the whole day of where I’m reading your body language. I’m seeing how you’re talking to me. That was day two of living together, so I’m trying to show you in a short amount of time the kind of woman I could be, the wife I could be to you… And in response to me doing these nice things for you… that response was I was clingy, so that’s why my reaction was so intense because I didn’t expect that.”

How did she feel leading up to meeting her other pods connection, Trevor? Chelsea answered, “I was nervous. I was very anxious… We had this amazing connection in the pod. I loved him as a person; he’s so great… I made my choice and I was happy with my choice… I was excited to talk to him, see how he was doing."

As for why she picked Jimmy over Trevor in the pods, Chelsea explained, “They were very different in their own ways. They were both absolutely wonderful. They would fit into my life so well. There was just something I couldn’t see past with Trevor.”

While fans still have to wait and see if Chelsea and Jimmy will make it to the altar, she said she wanted to see "him showing me, rather than just telling me, what I wanted to hear" in order to feel confident enough to say "I do."