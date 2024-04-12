CBS

“The Talk” has been renewed for Season 15, but it will the last one!

The show had been the subject of cancellation rumors for months, and CBS has finally confirmed the news.

On Friday, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said, “‘The Talk’ broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” they added. “We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

In 2010, “The Talk” premiered with its original hosts Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Over the past few years, the show has changed up its panel, and Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond and Elaine Welteroth found spots at the table when some of the original hosts left.