Carrie Ann Inaba Announces Leave of Absence from ‘The Talk’

CBS

“The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba is temporarily leaving the show.

Inaba announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Hi Everyone, I have decided to take a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs to focus on my well being. We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, “I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at The Talk. I hope to be back soon! Ready for action!🙌🏻❤️🙏🏼 I’m sending you all my love. And I’ll update you on my progress... talk soon. ❤️😘”

Carrie Ann, who suffers from several autoimmune diseases, included the hashtag #autoimmunewarrior.