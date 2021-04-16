Sharon Osbourne Says She’s Angry and Hurt After Exiting ‘The Talk’

Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne just sat down with Bill Maher for her first television interview since leaving “The Talk.”

Sharon was involved in a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood in March. During the conversation, Osbourne defended Piers Morgan, who was accused of being racially insensitive for slamming Meghan Markle.

“The Talk” went on hiatus, and during the break accusations of racism were lodged against Sharon by former co-hosts. It was later announced Sharon would be exiting the show.

"I've been called so many things in my life. I am so used to being called names, but a 'racist' is one I will not take." – @MrsSOsbourne #RealTime pic.twitter.com/Wek5Iwqhxy — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) April 17, 2021 @RealTimers

Sharon told Bill of leaving, "I'm angry, I'm hurt… I've been called so many things in my life… but a racist is one thing I will not take."

According to People, Osbourne later said of Markle and Morgan, "She's entitled to her opinion, Piers is entitled to his… And that's what it's all about."

She insisted, "Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist in my book."

Addressing the allegations from former co-hosts that she had used racial slurs in the past, Sharon called them “disgruntled ladies.” She told Maher, "I don't even use those words. They're not in my vocabulary."

Speaking out about cancel culture, according to Variety, Osbourne said, “I’m doing just fine. What about the people that are cut from the knees down who can’t afford to get lessons now on what’s politically correct? What happens to them? It’s not fair. It isn’t about being a racist. It’s maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day. It changes from day to day what is correct.”

Since "The Talk" went on hiatus, Sharon has publicly apologized and sent apology texts to Sheryl.