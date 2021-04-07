Piers Morgan Wants Names! His New Demand for Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Piers Morgan wants answers in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

During the interview, Meghan and Harry claimed that someone in the royal family had concerns about how dark Archie’s skin tone would be when he was born. The Duke and Duchess never shared who it was, but did confirm it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Piers, and in part two of their interview, they discuss these accusations of racism.

Morgan said of Meghan, “She hasn't named who that person is…. so everybody is in the frame… except for the Queen and Prince Philip, who they magnanimously removed from the frame.”

He went on, “Was there a problem about the skin color of this child in the eyes of the royal? If it were, if this is how it was done, then I want to know who that royal is because I'm paying for them... as a British taxpayer and I don't want to be paying for a racist.”

Looking ahead, Prince Harry is set to reunite with his brother William this summer in honor of their late mother Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

Morgan opined, “I can't see how they can stand next to each other, William and Harry, after what's happened.”

Bush asked who Piers thought was winning in the court of public opinion — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the Palace? Morgan called the Queen “immeasurably more popular,” while referring to Harry and Meghan as “celebrity hucksters,” adding, “Trading off their royal titles to sign massive deals with Netflix, Spotify, and so on whilst also saying they hate the institution of the royals and the monarchy... but not enough to give up the royal titles which are making them all this money, I think that's rank hypocrisy.”

Morgan recently exited “Good Morning Britain,” and Billy asked if he could end up working at Fox News in the future. After all, Piers just did an interview with Tucker Carlson for Fox Nation.

Piers answered, “No, but you never know what may happen,” adding, “I've been gratified by the number of job offers I've had from Britain and America. I'm considering a number of them.”

Morgan added, “I'm going to take my time and then hopefully come back with something fun, exciting, and my message to the cancel culture mob is, ‘I wouldn't celebrate too long. I don't think I'll be canceled much longer.’”