Sharon Osbourne Says She Made Secret Pact with Co-Hosts Before Heated Debate on ‘The Talk’

Months after leaving “The Talk,” Sharon Osbourne is opening up to DailyMailTV about a secret pact she had with her co-hosts and the ketamine treatment that helped her in the aftermath.

Osbourne exited the show in March after a heated on-air debate about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Sharon was defending her friend Piers Morgan, who had slammed Meghan Markle following her highly publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharon claims it was a setup by a certain CBS executive, and that it wasn’t the first time. Osbourne says Carrie Ann Inaba was previously asked a question about the N-word on the air and was caught off guard, so the women on the panel pledged to protect each other from being hoodwinked by producers.

“We went to lunch and we all agreed that no, we wouldn't hijack each other,” Sharon said. “We all agreed, we all drank on it. We all agreed and… It never happened, did it? Because the next month they were all wised up but me.”

She says she was left on live TV for 20 minutes “unprepared, not produced, not knowing what's going on,” and that her co-hosts “all knew the question and they all knew what was going down. I felt totally betrayed.”

Sharon lost her job after 11 years on the show. She told DailyMailTV, “Where is the forgiveness? Where is a second chance? So you say something wrong. You're not threatening somebody, but you say something wrong. You're out, you are out.”

After her exit, CBS released a statement that said in part, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

The statement continued, “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

After her exit, Sharon says former co-host Sara Gilbert recommended ketamine treatments, a therapy using small doses of anesthesia.

She said, “I went through three months of therapy. I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it's gone.”

Now, she’s managing husband Ozzy Osbourne’s career, planning a new podcast and book, as well as a biopic about her life with Ozzy.