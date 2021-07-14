New Host! Jerry O’Connell Joins ‘The Talk’

Getty Images

Three months after Sharon Osbourne exited “The Talk,” her replacement has been announced!

On Wednesday’s episode, it was announced that Jerry O’Connell would be joining as co-host for the show.

O’Connell made a grand entrance, gifting flowers to co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth.

O’Connell said, “It’s real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago. And just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”

Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba was not present for Jerry’s introduction as co-host since she’s been on a break from the show for a few months to focus on her well-being. Last month, Carrie opened up about when she could return, telling Us Weekly, “I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’m so grateful ‘The Talk’ has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey. We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month… I do miss everybody at ‘The Talk’ and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right.”

In a statement, executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said, “We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host. We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation.”

Before the big announcement, the show teased that there would be “Big News” today.

O’Connell has gotten his feet wet with the show as a frequent guest host. Amanda pointed out, “We have all loved getting to know you the last couple of months.”